BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
May 2 Oracle Corp
* Oracle buys opower
* Oracle corp says deal valued at $10.30 per share in cash
* Transaction is expected to close in 2016
* Transaction is valued at approximately $532 million, net of opower's cash.
* Oracle corp says board of directors of opower has unanimously approved transaction
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'