May 2 Oracle Corp

* Oracle buys opower

* Oracle corp says deal valued at $10.30 per share in cash

* Transaction is expected to close in 2016

* Transaction is valued at approximately $532 million, net of opower's cash.

* Oracle corp says board of directors of opower has unanimously approved transaction