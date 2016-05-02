May 2 Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser to sell cellulose fibers pulp mills to international paper for $2.2 billion in cash

* Weyerhaeuser pulp business and international paper will continue to operate separately until transaction closes

* Strategic review of liquid packaging and publishing papers facilities is ongoing

* Expects to use a substantial portion of estimated $1.6 billion after-tax proceeds for repayment of term loans

* Deal announcement completes first phase of company's strategic review of cellulose fibers business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)