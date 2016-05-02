IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
May 2 Weyerhaeuser Co
* Weyerhaeuser to sell cellulose fibers pulp mills to international paper for $2.2 billion in cash
* Weyerhaeuser pulp business and international paper will continue to operate separately until transaction closes
* Strategic review of liquid packaging and publishing papers facilities is ongoing
* Expects to use a substantial portion of estimated $1.6 billion after-tax proceeds for repayment of term loans
* Deal announcement completes first phase of company's strategic review of cellulose fibers business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.