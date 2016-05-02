May 2 Mercury General Corp

* Mercury general corporation announces first quarter results and declares quarterly dividend

* Says expects to record a charge, in q2 of 2016, of approximately $2 million

* Qtrly net premiums written $797.7 million versus $740.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Has been unable to profitably grow its business in michigan and pennsylvania

* Company expects to substantially complete run-off of its michigan and pennsylvania operations in 2017

* Says a workforce reduction of approximately 100 employees on april 29 , 2016

* Says restructured its claims operations in states outside of california

* Says affected employees were located primarily in company's new jersey and florida branch offices

* Says to realize estimated annual pre-tax savings of approximately $7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42

* Company plans to cease operations in michigan and pennsylvania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)