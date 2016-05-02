May 2 Tantech Holdings Ltd

* Tantech holdings ltd. Signs definite agreement to acquire suzhou e motors

* To acquire suzhou e motors with approximately $25.2 million and 3.25 million restricted shares of company's common stock

* To acquire interest in suzhou e motors with a cash consideration of rmb 159 million and share consideration of 3.3 million restricted shares