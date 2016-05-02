IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 2 (Reuters) -
* Terminix acquires Northeast operations of Catseye pest control
* Terminix says Catseye staff, services and guarantees will remain same
* Terminix says acquired business operations will continue operating as Catseye Pest Control with support of Terminix and Servicemaster Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.