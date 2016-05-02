May 2 Dex Media Inc :

* Dex Media enters into restructuring support agreement; launches solicitation of votes for prepackaged plan of reorganization

* Agreement restructures more than $2.4 billion of debt

* Intends to complete its restructuring during Q3 of 2016

* Plan provides for payment of all allowed vendor claims in full; business operations will continue as usual

* Expects to commence voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases in United States bankruptcy court for District of Delaware

* Company and its creditors will seek to implement restructuring through a prepackaged plan of reorganization

* Dex Media's senior secured lenders will exchange their current $2.12 billion of claims for a new $600 million new first-lien term loan

* Unsecured noteholders will receive a $5 million cash payment and warrants to purchase up to 10% of post-reorganized equity