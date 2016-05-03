PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 Nic Inc
* NIC earns 19 cents per share in first quarter 2016; company reports record quarterly revenues and operating income
* Quarterly revenue $78.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North