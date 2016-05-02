May 2 Monolithic Power Systems Inc :
* Monolithic power systems announces results for the first
quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $84.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $83 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.45 excluding items
* Monolithic power systems inc sees Q2 revenue in range of
$91 million to $95 million
* Monolithic Power Systems Inc Says Q1 Non-Gaap gross
margin was 55.0% compared with 54.8% in Q1 of 2015
* Monolithic power systems inc sees Q2 gaap gross margin
between 53.6% and 54.6%
* Gaap gross margin between 54.6% and 55.6%
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $91.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
