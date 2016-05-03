BRIEF-Chemchina says tender offer to purchase all Syngenta shares will end on May 4
* China National Chemical Corporation announced today that it has extended the tender offers to purchase all publicly held registered shares of Syngenta AG
May 3 K2m Group Holdings Inc. :
* K2M Group Holdings Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results, led by U.S. Revenue growth of 20% year-over-year, and updates 2016 outlook
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $56.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $56 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $231 million to $235 million
