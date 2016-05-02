IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
May 2 Chegg Inc
* Chegg acquires Imagine Easy Solutions, a market leader of online writing tools
* Chegg has acquired imagine easy for approximately $42 million in an all-cash transaction
* Transaction is anticipated to be accretive to Chegg's fiscal 2016 revenues and earnings
* There are potential additional payments of up to $18 million over next three years that remain subject to contingencies
* Of $42 million, approximately $25 million paid at closing and $17 million of which is to be paid by April 2017
* Contingent payments may be settled either in cash or common stock, at discretion of Chegg
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.