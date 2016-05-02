May 2 Chegg Inc

* Chegg acquires Imagine Easy Solutions, a market leader of online writing tools

* Chegg has acquired imagine easy for approximately $42 million in an all-cash transaction

* Transaction is anticipated to be accretive to Chegg's fiscal 2016 revenues and earnings

* There are potential additional payments of up to $18 million over next three years that remain subject to contingencies

* Of $42 million, approximately $25 million paid at closing and $17 million of which is to be paid by April 2017

* Contingent payments may be settled either in cash or common stock, at discretion of Chegg