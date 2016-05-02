IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
May 2 Rayonier Inc :
* Rayonier upgrades pacific northwest timberland portfolio through acquisition of 61,000 acres and disposition of 55,000 acres
* Acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon and Washington for $263 million
* Deals estimated to increase average annual adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution by about $11 million and $7 million, over next 5 yrs
* Disposition of 55,000 acres comprised predominantly of pre-merchantable timber in Washington for $130 million
* Financing provided through 10-year, $300 million incremental term loan with farm credit system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
TOKYO, April 14 Taiwan's Foxconn has asked for SoftBank Group's cooperation in its bid for Toshiba Corp's prized memory chip unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.