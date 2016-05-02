May 2 FMC Corp
* FMC corporation announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $799 million versus I/B/E/S view $791.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $2.55 to $2.85
* Sees q1 revenue $799 million
* Sees q1 revenue up 21 percent
* Increasing guidance for 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted
share by 5 cents to a range of $2.55 to $2.85
* For 2016, full-year FMC agricultural solutions revenue is
expected to be in range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion
* FMC lithium earnings are now expected to be between $43
and $53 million for full year of 2016
* FMC health and nutrition revenue for full year of 2016 is
expected to be in range of $775 million to $825 million
