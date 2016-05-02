May 2 FMC Corp

* FMC corporation announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $799 million versus I/B/E/S view $791.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $2.55 to $2.85

* Sees q1 revenue $799 million

* Sees q1 revenue up 21 percent

* Increasing guidance for 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share by 5 cents to a range of $2.55 to $2.85

* For 2016, full-year FMC agricultural solutions revenue is expected to be in range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion

* FMC lithium earnings are now expected to be between $43 and $53 million for full year of 2016

* FMC health and nutrition revenue for full year of 2016 is expected to be in range of $775 million to $825 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: