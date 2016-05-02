May 2 Petroquest Energy Inc :

* Petroquest energy announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to commence a three well recompletion program at its ship shoal 72 field at end of q2

* Expects that borrowing base and aggregate commitments under credit facility will be reduced

* Credit facility will be reduced due in part to April 2016 sale of east Hoss assets in Oklahoma

* Production for q1 of 2016 was 7.6 bcfe, compared to 10.4 bcfe for comparable period of 2015

* Sees Q2 of 2016 production volumes 61 - 65 MMCFE/D

* Currently has no borrowings outstanding under its credit facility and is undergoing a borrowing base redetermination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)