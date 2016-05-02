May 2 Freehold Royalties Ltd
* Freehold Royalties Ltd. Enters into agreement to acquire
royalty production and mineral title lands for $165 million,
provides increased 2016 production guidance and announces equity
financing
* Transaction will be funded by a $165 million bought deal
equity financing
* Freehold Royalties Ltd says has increased its 2016 average
production guidance to 11,400 boe/d
* Transaction is expected to be approximately 2% accretive
to 2016 funds from operations per share
* Assuming closing of transaction, freehold has increased
* Expects to use net proceeds from financing to complete
transaction, remainder to pay down portion of outstanding
indebtedness
* Entered into a definitive agreement with Husky Energy Inc.
To acquire a suite of royalty production and lands
