May 2 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc
* Sunstone Hotel Investors reports results for first quarter
2016
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.21
* In 2016, company expects to invest approximately $165.0
million to $180.0 million into its portfolio
* Sunstone hotel investors inc sees q2 of 2016 comparable
hotel revpar growth 2.0% to 4.0%
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunstone hotel investors inc qtrly comparable hotel revpar
increased 1.5% to $143.67
* "looking forward, we continue to see mixed signals
regarding hotel demand"
* Sees Q2 adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders
per diluted share $0.36 - $0.38
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $1.28
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
