* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for
first quarter 2016
* Q1 FFO per share $0.17
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $175 million to $200 million
* Q1 revenue $41.74 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.5
million
* Preferred apartment communities inc says q1 normalized
ffo $0.30 per share
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Projects total revenues to be in range of $175 million -
$200 million for full year 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $172.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Preferred apartment communities inc says AFFO, for q1
$0.38 per share
* Projects NFFO to be in range of $1.24 - $1.32 per share
for full year 2016
* FY 2016 FFO per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
