May 2 Aegion Corp :
* Aegion corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial
results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $293.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $283 million
* Consolidated contract backlog at march 31, 2016 was $756.7
million, an increase of approximately 1.0 percent from march 31,
2015
* Expects to substantially complete restructuring in q2 of
2016 and record total estimated pre-tax charges between $11.0 to
$13.0 million
* 2016 restructuring is expected to reduce costs by $15.0 to
$16.0 million, more than originally planned
* Aegion Corp says company expects to reduce headcount by
approximately 900 employees, or 14.5% of total workforce in 2016
* Headcount reductions totaled 705 as of March 31, 2016
