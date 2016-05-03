PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc
* Havertys reports earnings for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 same store sales rose 0.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $194.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.3 million
* Total written sales for Q2 to date of 2016 are up approximately 8.8% and written comparable store sales are up 8.9%
* Says total capital expenditures are estimated to be in $33 million range in 2016
* Total delivered sales for q2 to date of 2016 are up approximately 4.7% and comparable store sales are up 4.5%
* Guidance on gross profit margins for full year 2016 remains unchanged at 53.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* S.Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive strike on North