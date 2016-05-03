May 2 Freegold Ventures Ltd

* Freegold ventures announces equity financing

* Filed preliminary short form prospectus in connection with proposed marketed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of $3 million

* To use proceeds of offering for exploration and metallurgical work to be completed Golden Summit, Shorty Creek projects in Alaska