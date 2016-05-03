May 2 Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $199 million versus i/b/e/s view $210.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $825 million to $900 million

* Anticipate other charges related to employee severance costs and equipment impairment charges totaling $2.0 million during Q2 2016

* As of March 31, 2016 , total backlog of $783.3 million compared to $826.8 million at December 31, 2015

* Expect Q2 of 2016 revenues and operating income before special items to improve over Q1 of 2016