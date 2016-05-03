PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13
May 2 Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc
* Q1 revenue C$189.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$215.1 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total revenues declined by 14.0% to $189.5 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 gross margin increased to 14.9%, up from 14.3% in Q1 of 2015
* Announces accretive restructuring of its industrial equipment distribution
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.115per share
* Expect to incur one-time costs of $2.5 - $3.0 million in second and third quarters of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
