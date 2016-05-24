May 23 Catalyst Paper Corp
* Board received expression of intent among Kejriwal group
and four largest shareholders of co holding about 79% of common
shares
* Common shares would be acquired for c$6.00 per share,
except those held by principal securityholders
* KGI would commit to equity investments of c$25 million in
co and c$35 million in newly formed guarantor of new term loans
entered into
* Board will be pleased to review any proposal which may
result from expression of intent among KGI and principal
securityholders
* Principal stakeholders and KGI enter into a letter of
intent for a potential acquisition of catalyst paper
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)