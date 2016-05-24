UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 24 Ebay Inc :
* Announced an agreement to acquire ticketbis
* Terms of deal are not being disclosed
* Acquisition of ticketbis is not expected to impact q2 2016 or full year 2016 guidance that ebay provided most recently
* Stubhub to expand its global reach into 47 markets with the acquisition of ticketbis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: