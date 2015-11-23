BRIEF-Western New England Bancorp names Guida Sajdak CFO of WNEB and Westfield Bank
* Western New England Bancorp - has named Guida Sajdak as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of WNEB and Westfield Bank
Nov 23 Sampo Oyj
* says cooperation procedure in if p&c insurance company completed
* Says number of personnel in If P&C will decrease by 92 persons, of which 78 employment contracts will end by voluntary agreements, 11 by retirement arrangements and 3 by dismissals Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Premier Financial Bancorp - On March 31, co executed 5 year extension of data processing agreement with Fidelity Information Services, Inc, its affiliates