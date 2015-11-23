Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 23 Sinnerschrader AG :
* Provisional annual figures for 2014/2015 confirmed
* FY 2014/2015 revenue of 47.7 million euros ($50.6 million) versus 48.6 million euros year ago
* FY EBITA of 2.1 million euros versus 3.1 million euros year ago
* Decided to propose payment of a dividend of 0.12 euros per share
* Revenue of more than 50 million euros and EBITA of 5 million euros forecast for FY 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order