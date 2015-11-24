Nov 24 Babcock International Group Plc

* H1 revenue rose 12 percent to 2.349 billion stg

* H1 pretax profit £146.3m

* £20 billion order book, reflecting £2 billion intake during period

* 11% increase in underlying eps to 34.5 pence

* 10% increase in interim dividend to 6.05 pence

* Remains confident that we will continue to make good progress and that our full year results will be in line with our expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)