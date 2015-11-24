Nov 24 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :

* FY pretax profit 126 million stg versus 123 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 5 pence per share

* Total revenue of 2,101 mln stg, up 6.6 pct

* FY adjusted operating profit of 328 mln stg, up 4.8 pct

* Sales in first eight weeks of year have been soft, with total sales down by 1.3 pct and like-for-like sales down by 1.6 pct