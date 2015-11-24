Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 24 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Adjusts its guidance for the full-year results 2015
* Now expects FY revenue to be somewhere around 20 million euros ($21.3 million) with an EBIT margin of approximately 1.2 percent
* Preliminary 9-month revenue of 18.6 million euros, an EBIT of 0.18 million euros and an EBIT margin of 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order