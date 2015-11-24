Nov 24 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Adjusts its guidance for the full-year results 2015

* Now expects FY revenue to be somewhere around 20 million euros ($21.3 million) with an EBIT margin of approximately 1.2 percent

* Preliminary 9-month revenue of 18.6 million euros, an EBIT of 0.18 million euros and an EBIT margin of 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)