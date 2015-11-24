Nov 24 NMC Health Plc :

* Entered into an agreement to acquire a 51 pct shareholding in Fakih IVF Group for AED696 million ($189 million)

* Also agreed a mechanism by which it could increase stake in Fakih IVF over time, based on certain conditions being met

* Transaction will increase company's penetration into Thiqa insurance segment

* Fakih IVF is expected to have a net cash position on its balance sheet at time of closing

* Transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to NMC's EPS in 2016

* Expects transaction to complete by end of Q1 2016

* Evercore and FGB are acting as financial advisors to NMC. In addition, NMC is being advised by Allen & Overy, Clyde & Co and PWC