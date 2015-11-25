BRIEF-Suncorp Group announces opening of capital notes offer
* Suncorp group ltd - $300 million has been allocated on a firm basis under broker firm offer and institutional offer
Nov 25 Castellum AB :
* Sold a portfolio consisting of eleven office properties totaling about 88,500 sq.m. in northern Stockholm region
* Net sale price amounted to 822 million Swedish crowns ($93.9 million) after reduction for assessed deferred tax and transaction costs of 14 million crowns
* Change of possession will take place Dec. 8
($1 = 8.7501 Swedish crowns)
