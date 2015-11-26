BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
Nov 26 JDC Group AG :
* Continues growth course in 3rd quarter 2015 and continuously improves its earnings
* Increased within first nine months 2015 product sales by nearly 10 percent to 885 million euros ($940 million)(previous year: 807 million euros)
* 9-month revenues increased by 7 percent to 55.6 million euros (previous year: 55.2 million euros)
* EBITDA rose in first nine months 2015 to 1.2 million euros(previous year: -0.9 million euros)
* 9-mth earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) developed equally positive to 0.0 million euros(previous year: -2.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.