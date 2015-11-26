Nov 26 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Successfully concludes cash capital increase while excluding subscription rights

* Gross proceeds of 24.15 million euros ($25.65 million)

* Capital increase was several times oversubscribed at placement price

* Is currently in advanced talks regarding various acquisition targets which are in line with company's overall strategy