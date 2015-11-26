BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
Nov 26 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :
* Successfully concludes cash capital increase while excluding subscription rights
* Gross proceeds of 24.15 million euros ($25.65 million)
* Capital increase was several times oversubscribed at placement price
* Is currently in advanced talks regarding various acquisition targets which are in line with company's overall strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.