Nov 26 Aker Solutions Asa

* Says wins maintenance and modifications contract from BP in Norway

* Says contract has a fixed period of five years valued at as much as NOK 3.2 billion

* Says it also contains options to extend agreement by as many as four years

* The accord starts on December 1, 2015 on expiration of an existing agreement for similar services

* The agreement is for work on the North Sea fields Ula, Tambar, Hod and Valhall as well as the Skarv deposit in the Norwegian Sea

* The work will be managed and executed by Aker Solutions' maintenance, modifications and operations units in Stavanger and Sandnessjøen and at the company's fabrication yard in Egersund