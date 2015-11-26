Nov 26 SSAB

* SSAB and Aspo ESL Shipping Sign Long Term agreement for raw material sea transport to reduce co2 emissions

* Says the new combined sea freight agreement will result in a reduction of more than 50% in CO2 emissions per tonne of cargo transported compared to present vessels.

* Says besides these environmental benefits, cost savings provided by new technology will also allow better profitability

* The cost savings related to this agreement is part of SSABs synergy program announced in conjunction with the merger with Ruukki in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)