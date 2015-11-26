Nov 26 Co Don AG :

* Successfully completes capital increase

* Gross emission proceeds of 4,989,952 euros ($5 million)

* Capital increase 34 pct oversubscribed

* Increases share capital of co.don AG to 16,217,344 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)