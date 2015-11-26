Nov 26 First Sensor AG :

* Places new promissory note loan

* Has successfully placed a promissory note loan with a volume of 28.0 million euros ($29.71 million) on capital market

* New promissory note loan replaces variable three-year tranche of 19 million euros and will provide an additional 9 million euros that can be used to finance company's growth strategy