Nov 27 Haemato AG:

* 43 pct sales increase in Q3 2015 to 60.52 million euros ($64.3 million) (prior-year quarter: 42.24 million euros)

* In first 9 months of 2015 achieved IFRS sales of 161.99 million euros and profit of 4.49 million euros

* Confident about further development in Q4 of 2015 and year 2016