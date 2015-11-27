BRIEF-B-Soft to use 100 mln yuan to set up investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
Nov 27 Haemato AG :
* 43 pct sales increase in Q3 2015 to 60.52 million euros ($64.3 million) (prior-year quarter: 42.24 million euros)
* In first 9 months of 2015 achieved IFRS sales of 161.99 million euros and profit of 4.49 million euros
* Confident about further development in Q4 of 2015 and year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will use 100 million yuan to set up an investment fund JV in Zhejiang with partners
WASHINGTON, April 4 Top White House deputies returned to the Capitol on Tuesday evening to meet Republican lawmakers and discuss a second attempt at replacing Obamacare.
* Azure Healthcare Ltd - new hospital project in Saudi Arabia