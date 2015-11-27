Nov 27 CPI Property Group SA :

* Holds its course set - steady growth, successful acquisitions and decreasing cost of capital

* 9-month net rental income grew by 11 pct to 155 million euros ($165 million)compared to same quarter last year

* 9-month net profit for period amounted to 69 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9409 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)