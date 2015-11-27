Local Japan banks Daishi, Hokuetsu reach basic merger pact
TOKYO, April 5 Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank, two small locally operating Japanese lenders, said on Wednesday they had reached a basic agreement to merge their operations.
Nov 27 EQS Group AG :
* In months July to September, group generated revenues on level of same period of previous year, amounting to 4.159 million euros ($4.42 million)
* Q3 EBIT 0.224 million euros versus 0.731 million euros year ago
* 9-month 2015 revenue amounted to 13.154 million euros versus 11.46 million euros year ago
* 9-month group earnings 0.72 million euros versus 0.89 million euros year ago
* Outlook for 2015 and 2016 remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
* Fy consolidated revenues, excluding non-recurring gains, 46.74 billion pesos; up 4% year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: