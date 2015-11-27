UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Elringklinger AG
* Signs license agreement for innovative lightweight metal-polymer components
* Concluded a license agreement with one of Germany's premium manufacturers, focus being on pioneering lightweight components made of metal and plastic
* License agreement will allow ElringKlinger to market this innovative technology to other car manufacturers
* Current large-scale contract with German premium car maker alone covers a volume of more than eur 120 million in next five years
* Several other customers have already voiced their interest in new technology
* Will swiftly enter into concrete negotiations with interested vehicle manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources