UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Khaled Bichara to become Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), Accelero to provide advisory services, announcement of intention for capital increase
* Accelero Capital will provide advisory services to assist ODH in implementing an operational and financial turn-around under guidance of board of directors and management of ODH
* Has signed a six year advisory agreement with Accelero Capital Management Company Limited
* Board of Directors of ODH announces that it has appointed Khaled Bichara as new CEO effective Jan. 1 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.