Nov 30 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Has signed an agreement with Lunas Entertainment Limited to launch their two new casino brands onto GIG's iGaming Cloud (iGC) platform service in Q1 2016

* Combined annual contribution from agreements signed so far adds up to around 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)