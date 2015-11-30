UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Has signed an agreement with Lunas Entertainment Limited to launch their two new casino brands onto GIG's iGaming Cloud (iGC) platform service in Q1 2016
* Combined annual contribution from agreements signed so far adds up to around 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.