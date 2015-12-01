Dec 1 Peach Property Group AG :

* Resolves to issue a hybrid bond

* Volume of 25 million Swiss francs ($24.4 million) with possibility to increase to a total of 50 million francs

* Subscription period from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11

* Fixed coupon: 5.00 pct p.a. through December 2018

* Proceeds to be used to refinance group and further expand portfolio of investment properties in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0256 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)