BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Peach Property Group AG :
* Resolves to issue a hybrid bond
* Volume of 25 million Swiss francs ($24.4 million) with possibility to increase to a total of 50 million francs
* Subscription period from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11
* Fixed coupon: 5.00 pct p.a. through December 2018
* Proceeds to be used to refinance group and further expand portfolio of investment properties in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0256 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.