* Sales to rise to about 630 million euros to 660 million euros ($667.17 million - $698.94 million) by 2020 accompanied by significantly higher profitability

* Expects to report sharply growing sales and earnings starting in 2018

* EBITDA margin is expected to rise to at least 12 per cent by 2020

* After a temporary rise in investments in new markets and production plants during 2016 and 2017, company plans to bring investments back down to a normal level as of 2018

* Present dividend policy has been reconfirmed