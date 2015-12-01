Dec 1 EnergyO Solutions Russia AB :

* Board of Directors has decided to terminate employment contract of Ulf-Henrik Svensson, CEO of EOS Russia AB

* EOS Russia terminates CEO contract as part of cost cutting measures

* Is reviewing options for operational management of company with view to putting in place new permanent arrangements as soon as possible

