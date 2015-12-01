BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 EnergyO Solutions Russia AB :
* Board of Directors has decided to terminate employment contract of Ulf-Henrik Svensson, CEO of EOS Russia AB
* EOS Russia terminates CEO contract as part of cost cutting measures
* Is reviewing options for operational management of company with view to putting in place new permanent arrangements as soon as possible
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.