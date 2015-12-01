Dec 1 Meda AB

* Says divests manufacturing unit Euromed in Spain

* Says total consideration is EUR 82 million in upfront cash for shares of Euromed

* Says unit generates sales of around EUR 40 million and an ebitda margin of around 20 percent on an annual basis

* Says competition filings will be initiated within days and the transaction is expected to complete in Q1 2016 following such clearances