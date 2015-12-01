Dec 1 Datatec Limited :

* Logicalis acquires Thomas Duryea

* Logicalis acquires Australian ICT services and solutions provider, Thomas Duryea

* Its subsidiary, Logicalis has acquired 100 pct of issued share capital of Thomas Duryea Consulting Pty Ltd an Australian ICT services and solutions provider

* Acquisition will be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)