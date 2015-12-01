UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 1 Biogaia AB
* Says makes further investment in MetaboGen
* Says The first investment of SEK 4 million took place in December 2014 and as MetaboGen has reached the agreed milestones the second investment of SEK 4 million was made today
* Says owns 27 percent of the share capital of MetaboGen, and if further milestones will be reached, the last investment of SEK 4 million will take place at the end of 2016. BioGaia's share of the company will then be 35%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources