Dec 1 Bofa Merrill Lynch :

* Proposed secondary placing of shares in Saga Plc

* Acromas Bid Co Limited announces today its intention to sell a minimum of 110 million ordinary shares of Saga Plc representing approximately 10 percent

* Placing shares will be offered to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild to be carried out by BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: