BRIEF-Sphero raises $23.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
Dec 1 Bofa Merrill Lynch :
* Proposed secondary placing of shares in Saga Plc
* Acromas Bid Co Limited announces today its intention to sell a minimum of 110 million ordinary shares of Saga Plc representing approximately 10 percent
* Placing shares will be offered to institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild to be carried out by BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities Plc as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon:
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
* Held its final close for Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, L.P, raising $4 billion of commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: