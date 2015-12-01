BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
Dec 1 Cairn Homes Plc :
* Cairn Homes announces proposed placing
* Placing is being conducted, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, through an accelerated bookbuild
* Announces a proposed non pre-emptive placing of up to 46.9 million new shares in company, representing about 9.99 percent
* Goodbody Stockbrokers, trading as Goodbody, and Credit Suisse Securities Limited are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.