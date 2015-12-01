Dec 1 Cairn Homes Plc :

* Cairn Homes announces proposed placing

* Placing is being conducted, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, through an accelerated bookbuild

* Announces a proposed non pre-emptive placing of up to 46.9 million new shares in company, representing about 9.99 percent

* Goodbody Stockbrokers, trading as Goodbody, and Credit Suisse Securities Limited are acting as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: